Primary teachers demand upgradation, regularisation

Khyber - The state-run primary school teachers on Monday demanded the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa grant them upgradation and regularisation, while rejecting the privatisation of government schools, during a protest rally held in Landi Kotal.

On the call of provincial associations, primary teachers in Landi Kotal took out a protest rally at Bacha Khan Square in the Landi Kotal Bazaar. Carrying placards inscribed with slogans such as “Upgradation is our right” and “Pension reform unacceptable,” they chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

Addressing the gathering, Tanzeem-e-Asateza Pakistan Khyber chief Sharifullah Afridi and Primary Teachers’ Association Khyber General Secretary Ajmal Khan stated that the cabinet of the previous provincial government had approved their upgradation. However, this had ironically not been implemented, which they described as step-motherly treatment. They categorically rejected the privatisation of government schools, arguing it would deprive thousands of poor children of their basic right to free education.

They further criticised the pension reforms introduced by the government, calling them an “economic injustice” to the teachers’ community. They demanded a revision of the CP Fund policy and the issuance of the GP Fund. They urged the provincial government to abandon its anti-education policies and grant primary teachers their due rights so they could perform their duties effectively. The protesters warned that if their demands were not met, they would shut down primary schools in protest.