PSB's unilateral decision to send team to Russia puts Pakistan football in chaos

In a surprising and confusing move, the (PSB) has decided to send a football team to Russia for a friendly match on October 11, 2024, despite the Federation (PFF) clearly stating they would not be participating. The PFF, which is the official governing body of football in Pakistan, has confirmed that no team will be traveling to Russia on that date, yet the PSB seems determined to proceed on its own.

Sources have revealed that the team being sent by the PSB is not the official national squad but instead a group of club players who will somehow present themselves as representing the PFF.

The PFF had been in discussions with the Russian Football Union (RFU) regarding a potential friendly match in Moscow. The RFU had requested confirmation for either October or November, keeping in mind the FIFA windows available during that time. After reviewing the logistical requirements, including government approvals and squad preparation, the PFF decided that November would be a more appropriate time for the match and communicated this to the RFU.

Despite this, the PSB has taken matters into its own hands, bypassing the PFF's decision and sending an unofficial team to Russia. The move has sparked confusion, as it goes against normal football protocols and could have implications for Pakistan’s reputation in international football.

The PFF remains firm that the official national team will not be playing in Russia on October 11, with plans to arrange a proper friendly match in November.