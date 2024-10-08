PTI parliamentary party meeting reveals tensions among leadership

An important internal meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party has shed light on growing tensions within the party. According to sources, the meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, took place late last night and focused on addressing current challenges facing the party.

During the meeting, Gandapur expressed his grievances to assembly members and party leaders, stating, “I have been left alone in the current situation. The party instructed me to go to D-Chowk, yet I am the only one facing criticism.” His remarks reflect the mounting pressure he feels amid ongoing criticism directed at the party's leadership and strategies.

Gandapur also briefed party leaders about a recent rally and its aftermath, urging unity among all members and supporters. He emphasized that attempts were being made to weaken the party through criticism and division, calling for collective strength to overcome challenges.

The meeting underscores the need for solidarity within PTI as it navigates a turbulent political landscape, with leaders facing scrutiny from both within and outside the party.