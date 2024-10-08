Tuesday, October 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI’s absence from MPC on Palestine exposes its real face: Senator Siddiqui

PTI’s absence from MPC on Palestine exposes its real face: Senator Siddiqui
Our Staff Reporter
October 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) refusal to participate in the multi- party conference (PPC) on Palestine has exposed not only its “true face but also real soul” of the party. “PTI’s refusal to attend the MPC for expressing solidarity with the Palestinian brethren suffering under Israeli oppression has unveiled its true nature,” Senator Siddiqui said in a statement posted on X. Criticizing the PTl, Senator Siddiqui said those who engage in false propaganda about their “imaginary” rights do not see the blood-soaked streets of Gaza and the innocent children dying from hunger. He sought that PTI should clarify to the nation about the reasons behind its absence and tell whether they did not want to offend someone that they are reluctant to raise their voice for the rights of Palestinians.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728348048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024