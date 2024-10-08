Punjab minister urges action against dengue outbreak

Rawalpindi - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the district administration to utilize all resources in combating the escalating dengue outbreak in Rawalpindi.

“Act on an emergency basis as our top priority is to reduce the dengue outbreak in Rawalpindi,” the minister emphasized during a meeting to review the current dengue situation. He instructed the administration to intensify awareness campaigns and enhance surveillance and monitoring efforts.

Salman Rafique urged public representatives to regularly visit their constituencies to monitor developments regarding dengue. He noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has been actively reviewing the situation and directed public representatives to contribute effectively to dengue eradication efforts.

He emphasized that defeating the dengue issue requires the support of citizens. The meeting, held at the DC Office, was attended by several parliamentarians, including the Focal Person on Dengue, Tahira Aurangzeb, and Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema.

During the meeting, Tahira Aurangzeb reported that public representatives have been conducting field visits with health department teams to assess the dengue situation as instructed by CM Maryam Nawaz. A detailed briefing revealed that 1,996 dengue patients have been reported in Rawalpindi in 2024. Currently, 281 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, while 1,716 have been discharged after recovery.