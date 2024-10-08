Rescue 1122 envisions saving lives, changing minds: DG Khan REO

Dera Ghazi Khan - Rescue 1122 is not only committed to providing emergency victims with timely care, but it also envisions “saving lives and changing minds,” said Dr Natiq Hayat Ghilizai, Regional Emergency Officer, DG Khan Division.

Dr Natiq highlighted the historical lack of emergency services in South Punjab, where timely pre-hospital care was virtually inaccessible.

While talking to the The Nation, he said, “There was a 95 percent chance that an injured person on the road would not receive an ambulance in time,” he shared. Services like fire response, disaster relief, and medical emergencies were almost non-existent in the region.

Rescue 1122, initially launched as an ambulance service in Lahore on October 14, 2004, has since expanded its operations to all 36 districts of Punjab and beyond provincial boundaries. Today, it stands as the largest humanitarian organization in the country.

Dr. Natiq emphasized that the mission is far from complete. “Our goal is to create an efficient emergency care system and build safer communities. Our vision is ‘Saving Lives: Changing Minds,’ and we are focused on injury prevention and safety promotion,” he said.

Since its inception, Rescue 1122 in DG Khan Division has handled 1,319,783 emergency calls, including 244,114 road accidents, 850,973 medical emergencies, 12,207 fire incidents, 1,187 structural collapses, 34,263 crime incidents, and 1,670 drowning cases. The service has successfully rescued 1,818,028 patients with the support of 1,052 personnel from the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122).

Currently, in the DG Khan region, 84 ambulance vehicles, 25 fire service vehicles, 160 motorcycle rescuers, and 22 rescue stations operate around the clock to serve the public, he added.

Natiq stated that to strengthen community resilience, Rescue 1122 has established Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all Union Councils of Punjab. The Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) program trains volunteers, known as Rescue Scouts, to foster healthier, safer communities.

He also highlighted that Rescue 1122 has performed exceptionally well in managing floods, including the devastating hill torrent floods of 2010, 2012, 2016, 2022, and 2024 in the region, providing critical support during these emergencies.”

Dr Natiq also voiced concerns about environmental changes, particularly the rising temperatures, which he described as the most dangerous threat to human life in Pakistan. In response, Rescue 1122 has launched a plantation drive, planting over 5,000 trees across various areas in collaboration with other departments and volunteers. Each rescue station in DG Khan has contributed to this effort, helping to mitigate environmental hazards. The dedication of Rescue 1122 continues to inspire hope, transforming emergency services and community safety in DG Khan Division.