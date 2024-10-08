Saeed Ghani claims global powers completely silent on Palestine issue

Karachi - Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Saeed Ghani has said that all influential countries, including the United States, have been maintaining complete silence on the issue of Palestine.

The LG minister stated this while speaking at a protest demonstration held in the city on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the unleashing of Israeli aggression on the people in Gaza. Many PPP workers, including females, took part in the demonstration while holding Palestinian flags. They vocally raised slogans against Israeli aggression.

Ghani, who is also PPP Karachi president, said the global powers promptly condemned any incident in the world much less in magnitude than the Israeli attack on Gaza.

He said that a major collective decision was required on the global level to stop Israeli aggression.

He said the global powers that championed the cause of human rights had been completely silent on continuing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

He said that a day of solidarity with Palestinians was being commemorated in entire Pakistan to mark the first anniversary of the launch of the Israeli attack on Palestine.

He said the solidarity day was being observed to reassure the oppressed Palestinians that their Pakistani brothers stood with them in this challenging time. He condemned the martyrdom of over 40,000 Palestinians as a result of Israeli aggression.

He lamented that Gaza had been reduced to a pile of rubble due to continuous bombardment by Israel. He said that such state-perpetrated terrorism was unprecedented in recent global history.

He censured that global powers promptly showed reaction whenever Iran and Lebanon reacted to Israeli aggression. Ghani said that Israel wanted to start a new world war with its blatant aggression.

He suggested that an all-party conference in Pakistan should decide future strategy against Israel.

He said the protest demonstration was held at the direction of President Asif Ali Zardari to express solidarity with oppressed people of Palestine.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi in his speech censured the silence maintained by the Muslim countries despite the blatant unleashing of Israeli terror on innocent Palestinians for the past one year.

The PPP leaders Syed Najmi Alam, Taimoor Talpur, Arshad Naqvi, and others also spoke on the occasion.