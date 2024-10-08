Saif terms sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House illegal

Peshawar - Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has strongly condemned the sealing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House by the Islamabad administration and the CDA, calling it illegal and an attack on the unity of the federation.

He congratulated all party workers for their successful and peaceful protest, crediting KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his effective strategy that led to the peaceful demonstration by PTI.

Barrister Saif reiterated that PTI’s policy is to avoid any confrontation with the Rangers and the military. He pointed out that the so-called government deployed the Rangers and military at the Barhama Bahter Interchange under Article 245, but to avoid conflict, the Chief Minister, along with some workers, took the Sangjani Interchange route to reach D-Chowk, where he addressed the workers.

The Advisor to the CM explained that in order to chalk out a future strategy and decide on the next course of action, the Chief Minister went to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House. However, the ‘illegitimate’ government illegally surrounded the premises in an attempt to arrest the Chief Minister, conducting four separate raids. “This unlawful plan aimed to create political instability by arresting the Chief Minister, who remained safe at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.” He added.

He further claimed that the fake government had planned to incite a clash between the public and Pakistan’s armed forces, but PTI’s successful strategy ensured that no such confrontation occurred.

Barrister Saif also denounced the actions of the Islamabad administration and CDA in sealing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, declaring it not only illegal but also an attack on the rights of a provincial unit of the federation. He emphasised that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House is the property of the provincial government and confirmed that PTI would take legal action against this unconstitutional move.

Barrister Saif accused the so-called government of using every fascist tactic against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, but assured that PTI would challenge this illegality in court and fight for true justice for the people.

Regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Barrister Saif emphasised that protests are an essential part of democracy and should be welcomed in any democratic government. However, he stated that the ‘illegitimate’ government, in an attempt to cover up its corruption, was so terrified of a peaceful protest that it resorted to extreme measures.

These measures included digging up the billion-rupee motorways, firing 50,000 tear gas shells, and blocking Islamabad with piles of containers, effectively shutting down access to the city. He added that the government sent a clear message to the international community that it is actively undermining the core values of democracy.