Salman Ali Agha says he can dominate spinners anytime

attributed his aggressive century on Day 2 of the first Test against England to his natural tendency to take on spinners, dismissing any notion that it was a premeditated strategy. His unbeaten 104 played a key role in guiding Pakistan to a commanding total of 556 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Salman highlighted how his instinct to attack spin bowling shaped his performance. “There was no plan as such; it’s just part of my game to go after spinners, no matter the situation,” Salman explained. “I feel confident against spinners and can take them on at any time. My runs today came naturally, without any pre-planning."

Reflecting on a key moment during his innings when he thought he was dismissed, the batter recounted how he was spared due to the fielder's misstep: “I thought I was out, but the umpire told me the fielder had stepped on the boundary while regaining control of the catch.”

Salman also spoke about the challenges of playing against England and his experience in batting with the tail. “England is a tough side, so you have to be at your best. Batting with the tail is something I’ve been doing for the last two years, and it brings out the best in me.”