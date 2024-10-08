Salman helps Pakistan pile on 556, England wobble at 96-1 after day two

Salman Ali Agha’s brilliant third Test century propelled Pakistan to a commanding total of 556 on the second day of the first Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium. England, in response, found themselves trailing by 460 runs with nine wickets remaining at stumps.

Starting their innings under pressure, England lost captain Ollie Pope for a duck when Aamir Jamal took a stunning catch off Naseem Shah's bowling. However, Zak Crawley (64* off 64 balls, 11 fours) and Joe Root (32* off 54 balls, 2 fours) stabilized the innings with an unbeaten 92-run stand for the second wicket, guiding England to 96 for 1 in 20 overs at the close of play. Zak Crawley dazzled with a fluent, unbeaten 64 off just 64 balls, peppering the field with 11 crisp boundaries. Joe Root provided steady support at the other end, crafting an unbeaten 32 off 54 deliveries, adorned with two boundaries.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed their first innings at 328 for four wickets and were eventually bowled out for 556 in 149 overs. Right-hander , playing in his 15th Test, was the star of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 104 from 119 balls, which included 10 boundaries and 3 sixes. His composed innings saw him steer Pakistan past the 500-run mark.

Saud Shakeel also batted with authority and slammed 82 runs off 177 balls, with the help of eight fours. He was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir. Salman then showcased his ability to build partnerships with the lower order, putting together a crucial 85-run stand with Shaheen Shah Afridi, who gathered 26 runs off 49 balls, hitting two fours and one six, for the ninth wicket.

For England, left-arm spinner Jack Leach was the most successful bowler, though expensive, with figures of 3 for 160. Debutant Brydon Carse and pacer Gus Atkinson chipped in with two wickets each. At the end of Day 2, Pakistan's formidable total has put them in a strong position, with England facing a tough task to avoid a massive deficit.

SCORES IN BRIEF: DAY 2 OF 5: ENGLAND 96-1 in 20 overs (Zak Crawley 64*, Joe Root 32*; Naseem Shah 1-29) trail PAKISTAN 556 all out in 149 overs (Shan Masood 151, 104*, Abdullah Shafique 102, Saud Shakeel 82; Jack Leach 3-160, Brydon Carse 2-74, Gus Atkinson 2-99) by 460 runs.