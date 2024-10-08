SAU VC urges agriculture graduates to focus on startups, entrepreneurial ventures

HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr Fateh Mari has called upon agriculture graduates to align their education with entrepreneurial ventures and startups. He encouraged them to create job opportunities not only for themselves but also for other young professionals. He was addressing a two-day training workshop titled “Startups and Innovation Ecosystem” organised by the Department of Economics at the Faculty of Social Sciences in collaboration with the National Incubation Centre (NIC) Hyderabad, on Monday.

According to an SAU spokesperson, Dr Mari underscored the vast potential of the agricultural sector, emphasising that graduates should develop business models and startup initiatives focused on agriculture. He stated that the university aims to support its students in capitalising on these opportunities, particularly through such training programmes that offer practical knowledge and guidance. “There is immense potential in agriculture for innovative business ideas. Our graduates must step forward to explore these opportunities and contribute to the economy through agri-business initiatives,” Dr Marri added.

The Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo highlighted the need for graduates to understand the dynamics of skilled business development and agribusiness startups. The focal person for the workshop Dr Hakimzadi underscored the importance of expanding the university’s collaboration with business incubation centres, particularly to foster innovation in agribusiness. She said this training would help students to understand the broader ecosystem of entrepreneurship and enable them to apply these lessons to agriculture-based ventures. Experts, including Waqas Bin Azhar, Shahzeena Memon and Shahid Iqbal Samo conducted motivational sessions and provided insights on various startup models and business strategies.

The event was attended by the key academic figures including Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Ghulam Mujtaba Khushk and Dr Velo Suthar. Earlier, Dr Fateh Mari formally inaugurated the training programme.