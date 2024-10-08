Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Shah Salman Relief Center to sign MoUs for aid, humanitarian projects in Pakistan

Shah Salman Relief Center is dedicated to relief work

Our Staff Reporter
October 08, 2024
Islamabad  -  The Shah Salman Relief Center will sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various companies here today (Tuesday). The event is expected to be attended by Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Pakistani officials and partners of international and local humanitarian organizations. These agreements will include aid and construction projects in several needy areas of Pakistan, which will be in line with the aid plans developed by the Shah Salman Relief Centre. The Shah Salman Relief Center is an international organization dedicated to relief and humanitarian work.

It was launched in May 2015 under the direction and patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz. This organization is based on high humanitarian goals in its operations, which aim to provide assistance to the needy and disaster victims anywhere in the world. These tasks are carried out under right monitoring procedures and modern methods of rapid transition, which are carried out by UN organizations and international and local non-profit organizations. The plans and programs offered by the Shah Salman Relief Center vary according to the needs of the beneficiaries and their circumstances. These aid projects cover all areas of relief and humanitarian work, including food security, camp management, shelter, initial rehabilitation, conservation, education, water and environmental reform, nutrition, health, humanitarian aid support, Includes logistics services and emergency communications.

