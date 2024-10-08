Shahmeer, Inam win top honours at 10th CNS Golf Tournament

LAHORE - Shahmeer Majid claimed the first gross title and Inam ul Haq Malik secured the first net position at the 10th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Golf Tournament 2024 at Defence Raya Golf & Country Club. The prestigious event, organized annually by the Pakistan Navy, saw fierce competition among Pakistan’s top amateur golfers. Shahmeer Majid dominated the Gross division with a brilliant total score of 220 over three rounds of 18 holes. His performance, capped by an outstanding final round of 70. M Abdullah Khan followed closely with a total of 226, earning him the second gross while Ahmad Zafar Hayat claimed third.In the net category, Inam ul Haq Malik impressed with a stellar net score of 211, clinching the first net position. Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana finished second net (213), and Rafqat Hussain secured third.

In the senior amateur event, Azfar Hassan claimed the first gross title with a score of 71 while Sardar Murad, with a score of 77, took second and Umair Butt third with an 81.In the net division, Gen Qasim Qureshi topped the leaderboard with a score of 74, followed by Maj Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat (second) and Brig Waseem Azmat (third).

In the ladies category (18 holes), Parkha Ijaz dominated the gross division with an impressive score of 73. Close behind her was Humna Amjad with a score of 74, and Bushra Fatima took third gross with a 78.In the net division, Saqiba Batool led the field with a remarkable score of 66while Aleesa Rashid secured second with 69, and Hadia Osama third with a score of 73.

Despite the success of the event, it is notable that the ladies were not granted World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) participation, despite the CNS tournament being a WAGR event for other categories. This disparity underscores the need for more inclusive policies to promote the development of the women’s game in Pakistan.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Owais Ahmed Bilgrami, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He appreciated the efforts of the organisers, sponsors, media, and Defence Raya Golf & Country Club for the successful execution of the tournament. “The Pakistan Navy is committed to promoting healthy activities through sports in the country.”

The Vice Chief further emphasised that the Pakistan Navy would utilize all resources to provide training facilities in golf and other sports for the youth. He also congratulated the standout performers and distributed prizes among them.