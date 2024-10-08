Shan Masood surpasses 2,000 test runs with spectacular century against England

Pakistan Test captain has reached a significant milestone in his career, surpassing 2,000 runs in Test cricket during the first Test match against England on Monday.

Masood delivered a masterful innings, scoring 151 runs off 177 balls in Pakistan’s first innings, showcasing a blend of composure and aggression.

Having played 36 Test matches and 67 innings, Masood has now accumulated 2,034 runs at an average of 30.35 and a strike rate of 51.82. His record boasts five centuries and 10 half-centuries, with his highest score of 156 coming against England in 2020 at Manchester.

With this achievement, Masood becomes the 34th Pakistani cricketer to surpass 2,000 Test runs, solidifying his place among Pakistan's cricketing elite as he continues to impress in the ongoing series.