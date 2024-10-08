Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Smuggling bid foiled, 12kg hashish recovered

APP
October 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT  -  Jarma police on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees and recovered 12kg of hashish from a truck.

According to SHO Jarma Police Station Jabbar Khan, the police conducted an operation on University Road and arrested an inter-district drug smuggler, Tahir Hussain, son of Ali Hussain, a resident of Orakzai.

He said the drug peddler was attempting to smuggle the hashish to the southern districts, concealing it in the truck’s toolbox. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

APP

