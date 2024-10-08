Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Traffic Police host School Safety Programme

Our Staff Reporter
October 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Karachi Traffic Police organised a road safety awareness programme at Karachi Public School. The initiative aimed to educate schoolchildren about traffic rules and promote safe road practices.

The traffic awareness team delivered training sessions, highlighting the importance of road safety and the role children can play in ensuring their safety as pedestrians and future drivers. The programme emphasised that creating a safer future for children is a top priority for the Karachi Traffic Police. “We are committed to protecting the lives of children and ensuring they grow up with the knowledge of proper traffic conduct,” said a spokesperson from the Traffic Police.

At the conclusion of the session, the staff of Karachi Public School expressed their gratitude to the Traffic Police for organising the valuable and informative programme.

Our Staff Reporter

