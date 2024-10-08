Tunisian President Saied wins 2nd term

Tunisia's President Kais Saied has won a second term with 90.69% of the votes in the presidential election held on Sunday, the country's electoral commission announced on Monday.

At a press conference in the capital Tunis, the head of Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), Farouk Bouasker, said the voter turnout was 28.8%.

While Saied received 90.69% of the votes, his competitor Ayachi Zammel garnered 7.35%, and Zouhair Maghzaoui received only 1.97% of the votes, Bouasker added.

Tunisia's election took place amid political tensions, economic challenges, and a polarized nation.