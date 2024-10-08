Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Two shot dead in Shahdadkot

October 08, 2024
SHAHDADKOT  -  A man gunned down two people including his sister and a youth here on Monday and escaped the scene. According to details, the incident took place in village Miro Khan of Shahdadkot where accused Waheed Magsi sprayed bullets at two people engaged in grazing the crop. The firing resulted in death of Pirani Magsi and Mithal Chandio on the spot and attacker fled the scene of crime. The bodies were shifted to tehsil hospital for post-mortem and police after registering a case against the culprit started raids for his arrest.

