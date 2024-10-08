United for Palestine

On the one-year anniversary of the October 7th attack, a multi-party conference in Pakistan came together to condemn a year of senseless aggression, cruelty, and barbarity, fully supported by the Western global order led by the United States and its allies. It was encouraging to witness major political parties – sans the PTI - setting aside their differences to unite on a single platform and denounce what has been an undeniable crime against humanity, leaving people across the world in shock and anger. Statements from prominent Pakistani leaders such as Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, and former Prime Ministers and Presidents painted a vivid picture of the atrocities in Gaza and Palestine. It is hoped that Pakistan’s foreign office will effectively communicate these views and Pakistan’s official stance to the global community.

As a large Muslim nation with a strong military and one of the only Muslim countries with nuclear capability, Pakistan has an important role in addressing this crisis. Even if unable to provide direct leadership due to financial constraints and geographic distance, Pakistan can still offer diplomatic support and economic aid to regimes countering this genocide. It was also reassuring to see all the delegates unanimously backing the right of a Palestinian state to exist, while also recognising the resistance efforts of groups like Hamas and Hezbollah as legitimate under international law against an occupying power.

Furthermore, many delegates argued that Palestinians not only deserve a two-state solution but that Palestine should regain all the land it once held. They asserted that Israel, as an occupying power, has no legitimate right to exist. These are strong statements from Pakistan, and it is hoped that this momentum does not stop at the conference but continues with Pakistan championing the Palestinian cause at the highest levels, providing diplomatic support to both Palestine and the nations defending it.