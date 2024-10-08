US Elections Bring No Respite

When will American leaders cease their paradoxical behaviour? On the one hand, they publicly criticise Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his relentless genocidal war in Palestine, yet behind closed doors, they furtively sell him millions of dollars’ worth of armaments, fuelling the killing spree of Palestinians. This is undeniably shameful, isn’t it? Had the United Nations played an impartial and decisive mediatory role and curbed Israel’s unchecked actions, it could have saved thousands of innocent lives.

However, the United Nations is not solely to blame for this nearly year-long war. The Muslim world is equally responsible for the bloodbath in Gaza. Their lack of unity has emboldened Israeli forces to continue pursuing Palestinians and their supporters globally, without fear of reprisal. Had Muslim leaders taken decisive action and exerted pressure on both the UN and Israel, rather than offering mere lip service, the situation would be very different today. Israel would not have been able to kill hundreds in Lebanon using its devastating ‘pager bombs’ under the guise of ‘revenge’.

The massacre of over 40,000 innocent Palestinians has failed to wake the Muslim world from its slumber, but the destruction in Lebanon should serve as an urgent warning to the leaders of wealthy Muslim nations. They must emerge from their long hibernation and unite as soon as possible to end Israel’s one-sided genocidal war, lest Israeli forces come knocking at their doors as well.

As the war in the Middle East intensifies, the world turns a blind eye to the devastation in Palestine and instead focuses on a question that could reshape global dynamics: who will be the next President of the United States?

With the 60th US presidential election set for Tuesday, November 5, 2024, nearly half the world will pause to witness the fierce battle between the Democrats (Donkeys) and the Republicans (Elephants). The Democratic Party, founded in 1828, is the oldest active political party globally, while the Republican Party, established in 1854, was formed by those opposing the expansion of slavery in the northern United States. In this election, Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the Democrats, while former President Donald Trump will represent the Republicans.

This year’s election is expected to be a rollercoaster ride, with both parties equally powerful and enjoying strong support bases. Adding a twist to the race, renowned election predictor Allan Lichtman, often called the “Prophet of Presidential Elections,” has made his prediction for 2024. In a video message to The New York Times, Lichtman stated, “The Democrats will hold on to the White House, and Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States.” This prediction alarmed Trump supporters, who have seen a significant decline in enthusiasm, especially after American pop star Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency.

Regardless of who wins, Palestinians are unlikely to see any respite from the nearly year-long war. While Harris and Trump hold different views on the Palestine-Israel conflict, the outcomes will invariably favour Israel due to its strategic value as an American foothold in the region, along with its intelligence and advanced technological partnerships in both civilian and military spheres.

Kamala Harris supports Israel’s right to self-defence, particularly after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, which resulted in significant Israeli civilian casualties. She also acknowledges the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and has advocated for a ceasefire, while remaining committed to pursuing a two-state solution that guarantees self-determination for both Israelis and Palestinians.

In contrast, Donald Trump’s stance is far more extreme, with his policies aimed at erasing Palestine from the map. He wholeheartedly supports Israel’s brutal actions, with little concern for the humanitarian consequences. His presidency showcased this unwavering support, from recognising Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights to withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal. Trump even mocked Harris for being ‘anti-Israel,’ portraying himself as a staunch defender of Israel, much to the distress of Muslim nations.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter who the next US President will be; the real question is, will there be any relief for the Palestinians? Sadly, the answer seems to be no. With 56 Muslim countries in the world, Palestine, as a Muslim nation, remains abandoned. What a shame, isn’t it? The hopes of the Palestinian people are fading, consumed by the darkness that has engulfed them. Now, all they can do is pray for divine mercy, as the Muslim world has left them alone in their darkest hour. May Allah hear their cries. Amen!

Ahmad Malick

The writer is a columnist based in Lahore and can be contacted at ahmadmalick297@gmail.com.