WUS opens moot on emerging trends in social sciences

Peshawar - Women University Swabi on Monday took a significant step forward in promoting academic research by inaugurating its two-day national conference on “Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social Sciences.”

More than 100 renowned scholars and researchers from across the country participated in the event. The conference aimed to provide a platform for experts from various fields to present their research papers and discuss new innovations and developments in their respective disciplines. The conference will continue until Tuesday, featuring additional sessions and presentations.

In the inaugural session, prominent scholar Dr Atta-ur-Rahman delivered an online address, and former Vice-Chancellor of FATA University, Swat University, and Peshawar University, Prof Dr Muhammad Jahanzaib, attended as the chief guest.

Prof Dr Syed Mukaram Shah from Swabi University was also present, along with other distinguished attendees, including Prof Dr Bushra Khan from the Environmental Science Department at Peshawar University, Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Prof Dr Safia Bibi, and Prof Dr Rehmat Qureshi.

The chief organiser of the conference, Dr Gulnaz Parveen, and the Registrar of Women University Swabi warmly welcomed the guests and expressed their gratitude for their support. The speakers highlighted emerging trends in their respective fields and emphasized the importance of holding such a conference.

Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, in his speech, stated, “This conference is a crucial step toward promoting interdisciplinary research. It provides researchers with an opportunity to share their knowledge and collaborate with experts from various fields. Pakistani researchers are playing a vital role in the global changes taking place today.”

Prof Dr Muhammad Jahanzaib emphasised the importance of technology, saying, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is bringing revolutionary changes in every field and has become an integral part of research and development. We must utilise AI effectively to advance our scientific disciplines.”

Prof Dr Syed Mukaram Shah highlighted the value of collaboration in research, noting, “Studying emerging trends in sciences and social sciences is essential for societal development.

Platforms like these help bridge the gap between academic research and practical issues.”

Prof Dr Bushra Khan stressed the importance of environmental sustainability, stating, “Research should focus on sustainable development and environmental protection. We need to find innovative solutions to address the environmental challenges of our time.”

In her concluding remarks, Prof Dr Safia Bibi emphasized the significance of social sciences, adding, “Understanding human behavior and social trends is critical. Interdisciplinary collaboration between scientific and social fields can lead to holistic development.”

Prof Dr Rehmat Qureshi underscored the importance of such educational gatherings, saying, “Conferences like this are the essence of academic growth. They encourage discussions on emerging trends and inspire us to raise the standard of our research.”

This conference is a remarkable achievement for Women University Swabi, demonstrating its commitment to fostering scholarly collaboration and strengthening ties among researchers through such activities.