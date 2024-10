KARACHI - The Yoym-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) will be held today (Oct 8), at 11:00 AM at the parking ground opposite the Arts Lobby of the University of Karachi. The event is being organized by the Office of the Student Affairs Adviser of the University of Karachi. Vice Chancellor (VC) of KU Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will preside the event while eminent Naat reciters and speakers will participate.