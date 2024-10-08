Youth engagement vital for sustainable cities, PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, emphasized the crucial role of youth in shaping sustainable cities during an event on World Habitat Day at NUST. “Cities must integrate climate adaptation strategies into urban planning to mitigate extreme weather risks,” she stated. The theme of this year’s World Habitat Day was “Engaging youth to create a better urban future.” Alam noted that cities contribute to 70% of global carbon emissions, with transport, buildings, and waste management being major factors. She highlighted the need for innovative technologies, recycling, and green materials, urging a transformation in the building sector, which accounts for 39% of emissions. Alam pointed out that by 2050, two-thirds of the global population will reside in urban areas, with 90% of growth occurring in Asia and Africa. Engaging youth in climate-resilient planning through participatory processes is essential for inclusive and green urban development.

Harnessing the energy and creativity of young people can help cities achieve sustainable development and resilience, ensuring a future free from pollution and carbon emissions, the coordinator concluded.