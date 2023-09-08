Friday, September 08, 2023
10kg hashish seized from women

Our Staff Reporter
September 08, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Police busted an in­ter-provincial smuggling gang while arresting two women and recover­ing 10kg of hashish from their possession in the premises of Badabher Police Station on Thurs­day.

Following a tip-off, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for the Badabher circle, Zia Ul­lah Khan, deployed a squad, including female personnel, under the supervision of Station House Officer Nasir Farid Khattak on Afridi Road.

The alleged female smugglers were identi­fied as the wife of Fazal Akbar and the wife of Fazal Ullah. During the investigations, both women confessed to their crimes. Later, the arrestees were shifted to the women’s police station.

