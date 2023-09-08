20,935 screened for Hepatitis

RAWALPINDI -As many as 20,935 persons had been screened for Hepatitis B and C during the second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) drive. According to the District Health Authority, the LHEAP was underway in four Union Councils (UCs)-10,11,14 and 15 of the city while 117 people diagnosed with HBV and 354 with HCV so far.

He informed that 6,365 people had been immunized against the Hepatitis while 20 health teams, five in each UC were participating in the drive to vaccinate around 100,000 population against the deadly disease.

The spokesman urged the residents to come forward and screen themselves for Hepatitis free of cost. The LHEAP drive was being carried out in collaboration with the US-based task force for Global Health, he added.