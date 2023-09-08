20 power pilferers nabbed red-handed

BUREWALA - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught twenty power pilferers red-handed including an ex naib Nazim during separate operations launched across the city in a day. MEPCO officials said on Thursday that 11 teams led by XEN M. Akram and ac­companied by police raided different places in sub-divi­sions and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lac. Cases were regis­tered against the pilferers in different police stations, the sources said and added that the pilferers included former naib Nazim, Abdur Razzaq, Zahoor Ahmed, M. Mansah, M. Saleem, Shakeel Ahmed, Sajid Aka Kali, Irsha Ahmed, M.Imran, Bashir Muhammad, Khalid Nas­reen Naz, Jaffar Hussain, M.Irfan and others