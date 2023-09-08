200 registered cases have increased hardships of PTI chairman, lawyer tells court

Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in fake receipts case.

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday removed the objections of registrar office against the petition seeking to stay arrest of Chairman PTI in other cases and instructed to fix the case for hearing after the summer vacations.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petitions of former Prime Min­ister Imran Khan along with the objections of registrar office.

Petitioner’s lawyer Salaman Saf­dar Advocate prayed the court to stop the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) and Police from arresting his client in other cases.

He said that around200 cases had been registered against PTI’s chief which had increased his hardships.

Baseless cases had been registered to victimise his client, he claimed.

The lawyer also prayed the court to seek the fresh record of all cas­es registered across the country against PTI chairman. The chief justice said that the court was summoning the record and also is­suing orders for early fixation of hearing date.

Meanwhile, a lower court on Thursday extended interim bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, till September 12, in case pertaining to fake receipts with regard to toshakhana gifts.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with her law­yer Salman Safdar Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the in­vestigation officer said that they required custody of the accused for investigation.

He said that the audio of Bushra Bibi had been sent to the FIA for fo­rensic purpose.

Salman Safdar Advocate said that the investigation team used to summon his client who had to wait them for hours.