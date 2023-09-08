Friday, September 08, 2023
31 processions, 57 Majalis on Chehlum Imam Hussain AS in Bahawalpur

APP
September 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -   As many as 31 processions were taken out and 57 Majalis were held on the occasion of Chehlam Haz­rat Imam Hussain (A.S) in Bahawalpur district today. According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas, one of the processions was from Category A and 8 from Cate­gory B. Majalis included 6 of Category B. More than 1800 police personnel, Rang­ers personnel, and 1500 volunteers performed du­ties for the security of pro­cessions and Majalis. The participants of processions and Majalis went through a three-tier security check. Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, and Eagle Squad patrolled around the adjacent areas of processions. 

