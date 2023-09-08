Achakzai expresses sorrow on four martyrs in terrorist attack on Chitral border

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Informa­tion Jan Achakzai on Thursday strongly condemned the terror­ism incident on the Chitral bor­der near the Pak-Afghan border. He said that the terrorists at­tempted a cowardly attack on the posts of the Pakistan Army on the Chitral border which was foiled by personnel of the Pak Army. He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of four Army men as a result of the attack. The Infor­mation Minister said that 12 ter­rorists were killed by the timely retaliatory action of Pakistan forces. The soldiers fought the enemy with courage and brav­ery and made the nation proud. He said that the blood of martyrs will never go in vain and we paid tribute to our heroes. The integ­rity and survival of the country is possible thanks to the sacrifices of the martyrs, The nation stands with Pak Army to eliminate of anti-peace element from the country.