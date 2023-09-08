Alcaraz downs Zverev to complete all-star US Open semifinal lineup

NEW YORK -World number one Carlos Al­caraz vanquished Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Wednes­day to complete an all-star US Open men’s semifinal lineup that features three Flushing Mead­ows champions and a big-hitting American wildcard.

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 winner, overcame brutal heat and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-3 6-4 to set up a Friday meeting with defending champion Alcaraz. Three-time champion Novak Djokovic and 20-year-old Ben Shelton booked their spots on Tuesday.

A clash between the last two U.S. Open winners Alcaraz and Medvedev is an obvious attrac­tion but Djokovic and Shelton is perhaps the more intriguing - the 23-times Grand Slam win­ner going up against the fearless Shelton, who has said his ap­proach will be to close his eyes and swing away.

While Shelton is the last American chance in the men’s draw there is growing excite­ment over the possibility of an all-American women’s final after Madison Keys beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrouso­va 6-1 6-4 to join compatriot Coco Gauff in the last four.

Keys played in the last all- American final at Flushing Mead­ows in 2017, losing to Sloane Stephens, and the only remain­ing obstacle between her and a return to Saturday’s champion­ship match is second seed Aryan Sabalenka, who crushed China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-1 6-4.

On another steamy hot day with temperatures in the mid-90s Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) Medve­dev was better able deal with the stifling humidity and heat inside Arthur Ashe Stadium than eighth seed Rublev to make the Flush­ing Meadows semi-finals for the fourth time in five years. By the time Alcaraz and Zverev appeared on Arthur Ashe for the late match much of the sting had been taken out of the brutal conditions that Medvedev and Rublev faced.

Still, there were concerns about how prepared Zverev would be to challenge the ener­getic Alcaraz after playing the longest match of the tourna­ment - a nearly five hour, five-set marathon in punishing condi­tions on Monday against Jannik Sinner. German Zverev showed up ready to fight but after some initial resistance the tank emp­tied and it was a straightforward win for Alcaraz in the end.