September 08, 2023
Ashfaq Ahmad remembered

19TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Ashfaq Ahmad remembered
Agencies
September 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD-The 19th death anniversary of eminent writer, playwright and broadcaster Ashfaq Ahmad was observed on Thursday. Born on August 22, 1925 Ashfaq Ahmad wrote dozens of TV dramas and hosted a famous programmes on Radio Pakistan “Talqeen Shah” which was broadcast by Radio Pakistan for about 35 years. His famous PTV plays were “Munchaley ka Soda” “Aik Muhobaat Sao Fasaney” “Tota Kahani” “Hairat Kada” and “Afsaney”. On television, Ahmad penned the script of several plays that went on to become popular with audiences including, Uchhay Burj Lahore De, Tali Thallay, and Tota Kahani. He also made a feature film called “Dhop aur Saya” in the 1960s. Ashfaq Ahmed married Banu Qudsia, who was also a well-known author and literary personality. He received both the Presidential Pride of Performance award (Sadarti Aizaz Barai-Husn-Karkardagi) and Sitar-e-Imtiaz. Ashfaq Ahmad died on September 7, 2004, in Lahore at the age of 79.

