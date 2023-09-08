Autoimmune disease

Auto-immune disease is a condition in which your own immune system mistakenly damages healthy cells of your own body. Immunity system usually protects you from diseases, infections and foreign allergens.

Usually immune system can tell the difference between foreign cells and healthy cells but if you have an auto-immune disease your immune system mistakes parts of your body such as your joints, skins as foreign invaders. There it releases proteins called auto antibodies that start attacking healthy cells, causes inflammation on such parts.

Types

There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases but some of most common ones include diabetes, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid etc

Autoimmune diseases and breastfeeding

We are actually born with permeable intestines which are actually having holes there is a substance in breast milk that actually seals those junctions to make them very very tight. This substance gives you immunity.

In auto-immune diseases, the auto antibodies means immune cells attack their own cells but this substance which is in the mother’s breast milk that is first milk of breast is called colostrum that gives passive immunity,

Colostrum can improve gut damage that occurred from NSAIDs and from each H pylori and from infections for example diarrhoea as well as damage from auto-immune conditions.

Colostrum improves muscle growth

Colostrum repairs thymus gland. It is an immune gland on the top of the heart that helps in developing immunity.

Studies shows that among breast fed infants verses those infants with fed formula there is dramatic difference in long term health survival, hence its very important if you are a mother then breastfeed your child for the sake of their health because it prevents auto-immune diseases. It lowers the risk of allergies, it lowers the risk of asthma, it lowers the risk of respiratory inflammation, it prevents obesity and gut inflammation and also has important role in decreasing the risk of cancer. Colostrum is very important in regulating the immune system.

Anti inflammatory diet

Take care of your Gut

What’s your eating and and how often you are eating?

Avoid things that increase inflammation, such as sugar, trans-fat, alcohol, and smoking. Focus on things that decrease inflammation, like regular low-intensity exercise and foods such as coconut oil, avocados, olives, vegetables, herbs, salmon and sardines.

Autoimmune diseases can be prevented naturally with the help of prebiotic diet that is anti inflammatory diet like onions, garlic, apples, green tea, turmeric, dark chocolate, consuming enough vitamin D, avoiding food containing lectins and glutens for example in potatoes, tomatoes lentils, and beans.

Stress

Auto-immune diseases always start with stress conditions either physical, mental or emotional stress. It is immune system that got bad, so always take care of your stress conditions and do exercise and meditation.