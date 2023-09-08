Bank of China opens branch in KSA

BEIJING - Bank of China (BOC), one of four biggest state-owned commercial banks, has opened its first branch in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, which will further expand the use of the yuan in finance and trade. According to an announcement published by the BOC, the bank opened the Riyadh branch, with BOC President Liu Jin, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing, Governor of the Saudi Central Bank Ayman Al-Sayari and other officials attending the opening ceremony. Liu said that the establishment of a branch in Saudi Arabia to serve trade and investment exchanges was a solid initiative to promote the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative with the power of finance, Global Times reported on Thursday.