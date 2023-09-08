Canadian company to introduce western standard healthcare for senior citizens 

ConsidraCare, a Canadian-based technology company, developing a platform to make home health care for seniors more affordable and accessible in emerging markets and underserved communities, has tied up the University of Lahore, Pakistan’s largest private sector university, with an aim to introduce western standards of senior care to Pakistan and train a next generation of health professionals equipped to meet the growing global demand for home health care professionals for seniors.

This collaboration will offer a Personal Support Worker Certificate, providing Pakistani health care professionals with skills that cater to the growing demand for senior healthcare globally. The certificate will be recognized in Canada, US and UK. Additionally, ConsidraCare will partner with University of Lahore’s Integrated Engineering Centre of Excellence (IECE) on research and development to devise practical solutions for senior care in emerging markets.

An Mou was signed by Dr. Mohammad Ashraf (Rector, University of Lahore), and Dr. Saba Tauseef (CEO, ConsidraCare) in the presence of University of Lahore’s leadership team including Mr. Awais Raoof (Chairman, Board of Governors), Mr. Nassir Mahmood (Pro rector), Mr. Ashfaq Ahmad (Dean Allied Health Sciences), Mr. Sarfaraz Masih (Principal, School of Nursing), Dr. Aazir Khan (Director IECE), and ConsidraCare Pakistan’s Managing Director, Mr. Waseem Ahmad.

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Nasir Mahmood highlighted why partnerships like this are the need of the hour in Pakistan to upskill the local health care workforce, while Mr. Awais Raoof identified how this can accelerate the export of Pakistani skilled professionals to advanced countries.

ConsidraCare Care’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Saba Tauseef, said: "In countries like Pakistan, the combination of an aging population, smaller family structures, and a significant diaspora underscores a need for integrated senior care. Collaborations that leverage tailored technology and training with local institutions can provide a viable solution."

ConsidraCare’s platform, to be launched in Pakistan in September 2023, will enable senior home care businesses to manage large work forces efficiently, assist nurses and caregivers in understanding client needs, ensuring timely and accurate care delivery, and provide real-time, evidence-based updates to families both in Pakistan and overseas, ensuring peace of mind.

Dr. Aazir Khan, IECE’s director noted: “At IECE, we use Artificial Intelligence and advanced engineering to develop bespoke solutions for problem relating to health, transport, and energy in developing countries. Our work with ConsidraCare will help design efficient tools for affordable health monitoring and home care in South Asian, Middle Eastern and North African markets.”

Mr. Waseen Ahmad, Managing Director of ConsidraCare Pakistan also added: “Under the collaboration, ConsidraCare Pakistan, CosidraCare’s Pakistani subsidiary, will be offering scholarships to students taking the training at University of Lahore. We are looking forward to launching in Pakistan, starting with Lahore next month and revolutionizing senior home care in Pakistan.”