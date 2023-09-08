candidates to appear in MDCAT in Sindh

KARACHI-More than 40,500 candidates would appear in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) scheduled for September 10 at five locations in four major cities in the province. This was stated by Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj Memon at a press conference held on the university campus. “A total of 40,535 students will take the test, out of whom 15,191 candidates are from Karachi, and the test will be held at Karachi University’s Maskan Ground and Dow University’s Ojha campus,” Prof Memon said, adding that other examination centres were located in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah), and Larkana. According to him, the written exam will consist of 200 questions and last 3.5 hours. It will start at 10am and continue until 1:30pm. Candidates would be allowed to enter the exam centres from 7am until 9am after which no one would be allowed to enter.