Caretaker PM foresee general elections before Feb

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday said that general elections in the country might be held ahead of February next year, but the Election Commission of Pakistan was the relevant forum to take a decision in that regard. The ECP was mandated to make a decision in that regard and the caretaker government would fulfil its constitutional obligation by extending all possible support to the ECP for holding elections, the prime minister expressed his views during an interview with a private TV channel. To a question, the prime minister said that the Supreme Court was an apex body and if it announced any decision over the polls matter, it would be binding upon the interim government to implement its verdict in letter and spirit. “Let me assure, all the voters across the country, that they can choose the leadership of their choice with the power of their votes and there will be no institutional interference,” the prime minister asserted. Prime Minister Kakar further elaborated that they would ensure a level playing field for all political parties who would have the freedom of expression and holding of processions.