Caretaker PM foresee general elections before Feb

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Ka­kar on Thursday said that general elections in the country might be held ahead of February next year, but the Election Commission of Pa­kistan was the relevant forum to take a decision in that regard. The ECP was mandated to make a deci­sion in that regard and the caretak­er government would fulfil its con­stitutional obligation by extending all possible support to the ECP for holding elections, the prime minis­ter expressed his views during an interview with a private TV chan­nel. To a question, the prime min­ister said that the Supreme Court was an apex body and if it an­nounced any decision over the polls matter, it would be binding upon the interim government to implement its verdict in letter and spirit. “Let me assure, all the vot­ers across the country, that they can choose the leadership of their choice with the power of their votes and there will be no institu­tional interference,” the prime min­ister asserted. Prime Minister Ka­kar further elaborated that they would ensure a level playing field for all political parties who would have the freedom of expression and holding of processions.