CDA reshuffles several Officers

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority has made a reshuffle of its officers on Thursday after getting a go ahead from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to a notification issued by the Human Resource Directorate, the Director General Electrical and Mechanical Manzoor Hussain Shah has been appointed as Director General Inspection while Director General Building Control Muhammad Khalid Nawaz is posted as Director General Electrical and Mechanical.

Meanwhile, the Director Technical to the Chairman Faisal Naeem is made Director General Building Control while Rajish Kumar is posted as Director Technical to the Chairman.

Meanwhile, Abdul Fatah Mako is appointed given the additional charge of the Road and Market Maintenance and appointed Omer Sagheer as Director Machinery Pool Division.

Asad Abbas, the Director Human Resource Directorate is posted as Director Estate Management, Waqas Ali Khan is posted as Director Enforcement, Iftikhar Ali Hydri is posted as Director Labour relations, and Shah Nawaz Khan is given the additional charge of the post of Deputy Financial Advisor CDA.