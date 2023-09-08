Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully

Rawalpindi-The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and 72 of his companions martyred in Karbala was observed peacefully in the city, informed police spokesman SI Sajjad Ul Hassan on Thursday. He said City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali, following orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, made very tight security arrangements to sheild the participants of main procession and other mourners, he said.

“More than 4000 well-equipped cops and officers had performed the security duty on the occasion,” he said. Similarly, 250 traffic wardens and officers were also deployed for controlling traffic rush and to facilitate the mourners, he said.

“CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, RPO Syed Khurram Ali and DC Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema also remained present in the filed to monitor the security duties,” he added. Monitoring of the procession was ensured with the help of CCTV cameras besides aerial surveillance.

Police personnel were also deployed on top of highrise buildings on the route of the Chehlum procession, he mentioned.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali along with CPO and DC Hassan Waqar Cheems also visited the main route of procession and reviewed the secuity arragements.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the efforts of the subbordinates for maintaining peace and order on eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Earlier, the main procession came out Imam Bargah Ashiq Hussain (Taili Mohala) and passed through its designated routes Bohar Bazaar, Lal Haveli, Trunk Bazaar, Liaquat Road, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Purana Qilla, Jamia Masjid Road and culminated at Imam Bargah Qadeemi.

Similarly, seven small processions were also taken out from different parts of the city which later joined the main procession. Main majlis was held at Imam Bargah Qadeemi which was addressed by Zakirins. The participants of the procession offered afternoon prayers at Fawara Chowk at Raja Bazaar. Water and other beverages were also placed at various places for the procession. Tabarruk was also distributed.