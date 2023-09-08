Chinese invited to benefit from Pakistan’s human resource

ISLAMABAD - Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, Ghulam Qadir, has in­vited Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan and benefit from young & skilled human resources in Pakistan.

Addressing the China International Economics and Technology Administration Forum (CIETAF) at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIF­TIS), Ghulam Qadir said the theme of this forum em­powers entrepreneurs, especially small businesses, and marginalized communities, providing them with a level playing field to compete and succeed in the lo­cal and global markets.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), he said that 91% of Pakistani products come to China at zero customs duty, and he hopes to increase exports to China by providing special incentives to investors from China.

“Pakistan is the 5th most populous country in the world and enjoys a huge demographic advantage as over 65% of the population is between the age of 18 and 35. Our youth is tech savvy and playing an ac­tive part in the digital initiatives in the country”, he added.

Qadir said that Pakistan offers a huge e-commerce market with a special focus on export-oriented in­dustry. In August this year, more than 200 Chinese businessmen visited the 1st Food and Agri Expo in Karachi, showing a lot of interest in buying Paki­stani agro and food products and doing business on E-commerce platforms.

“China and Pakistan had incorporated IT and sci­ence and technology under the CPEC framework. We have established two Joint Working Groups for this purpose. We have also launched China-Pakistan Dig­ital, Green, and Health Corridors to harness the po­tential of our two countries in these fields.

We are establishing linkages between our academ­ic institutions, research organizations, and IT compa­nies for practical implementation of our vision and for going forward on a shared journey of the digital era”, he added.