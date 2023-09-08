Friday, September 08, 2023
Chitral jirga vows to fight along Pakistan security forces

Web Desk
9:44 PM | September 08, 2023
A Jirga of notables and elders of Chitral and Swat held on Friday at Darosh fort vowed that the people of Chitral particularly youth were ready to fight along the Pakistan army and security forces.

They condemned recent terrorist on forces and expressed solidarity with Pakistan army. The participants paid tribute to the Shuhada of Chitral Scouts.

They assured that the local community will stand by security forces. They also assured zero tolerance against the social media activists floating negative sentiments.

The local population of Chitral had come out in support of Pakistan army and was helping in transporting weapons, ammunition and food to the forward posts of the army. 

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1694138792.jpg

