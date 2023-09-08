Friday, September 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM Adviser announces cash award for Arshad Nadeem 

STAFF REPORT
September 08, 2023
Sports

.LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz has announced a cash award of Rs 3 million for Olympian Arshad Nadeem, who won a silver medal in javelin throw competition in the recently-heldWorld Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Wahab Riaz said Arshad has accomplished a great feat and created history by winning Pakistan’s first-ever medal in World Athletics Championships. He said Punjab Sports De­partment is working for the welfare of all national male and female athletes. “Punjab government will patronize all those players who will work hard with great amount of passion and dedication and win laurels for the country,” he explained.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1694059164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023