CM Adviser announces cash award for Arshad Nadeem 

.LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz has announced a cash award of Rs 3 million for Olympian Arshad Nadeem, who won a silver medal in javelin throw competition in the recently-heldWorld Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Wahab Riaz said Arshad has accomplished a great feat and created history by winning Pakistan’s first-ever medal in World Athletics Championships. He said Punjab Sports De­partment is working for the welfare of all national male and female athletes. “Punjab government will patronize all those players who will work hard with great amount of passion and dedication and win laurels for the country,” he explained.