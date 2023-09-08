CM orders better facilities for Quetta dwellers

QUETTA - Caretaker Chief Minister of Balo­chistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday called for effective mea­sures for the timely completion of the Quetta Development Package and to accelerate the construction work for the provision of maximum facilities to the common man. Chairing a meet­ing for the development of Quetta, he said the city is facing multiple long-standing problems including en­croachments, adulteration, hoarding, occupation of government land, dis­orderly traffic, water scarcity, drugs and tankers mafia. He directed the of­ficials to prepare a special traffic plan to avert the traffic congestion in Quet­ta city. The CM said that strong coor­dination among all the development institutions was needed and they should realize their responsibility and also use all available resources to bring improvement in the city. He di­rected the civic authorities to recover illegally occupied state land in the city and launch operations against the en­croachers and land grabbers. Ali Mar­dan also instructed the officials to conduct regular operations against all those involved in the drug business to address the alarming increase in the use of drugs, particularly among the youth. He said law enforcement agen­cies should take measures to improve law and order for the safety of the citizens. The people should be given a sense of positive change through bet­ter performance, he said. Ali Mardan said action should be taken without any discrimination against those re­sponsible for creating trouble and problems for the citizens. “It is neces­sary to restore the traditional beauty of Quetta city and increase the civic amenities”, he added. The Commis­sioner Quetta Division, Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat while briefing the meeting said that the restoration of street lights and improvement of traffic system in the city is also being ensured. He said Quetta Municipal Corporation and the district admin­istration have jointly launched a spe­cial campaign to clean the city and re­store its lost beauty. Hamza informed that the city administration in col­laboration with WASA has initiated a crackdown against illegal tube wells and tanker mafia to resolve the water scarcity in the provincial capital. He said an indiscriminate action is being taken against the elements involved in artificial inflation and hoardings. Hamza said that the quality and quantity of petrol pumps are also be­ing checked by following the special municipal rules. He informed that at least four warehouses have been sealed during the ongoing operation launched to prevent sugar smuggling. Provincial ministers including Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffar Sheikh Mahmood ul Hassan Mandukhel, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh and other officials attended the meeting. Commissioner Quetta Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, Managing Director WASA, Hamid La­tif Rana, Administrator Quetta Mu­nicipal Corporation Jabbar Baloch and DC Quetta briefed the meeting. CM Domki condemns terrorist inci­dent on Chitral border. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki condemned the incident of terrorism on the Chitral near the Pak-Afghan border. He also expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of four security personnel in the cowardly attack of the terrorists. The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the incident of terrorism was highly condemnable and the death of 12 terrorists in the immediate counter-action against the suspects was proof of the cour­age, bravery and professional skills of the Pakistan Army. He said that the Pakistan Army has made the nation proud by inflicting heavy losses on the terrorists. The Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of the martyrs for the protection of the country would not go in vain saying that the nation stands by its forces. He expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs in this hour of sorrow and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.