CM supervises Mayo Hospital emergency block upgrade

LAHORE - The process of upgrading the emergency block at Mayo Hospital has been initiated, with caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, person­ally inspecting the progress during his visit today. The existing emergency block is set to undergo a transformation into a cutting-edge facility, boast­ing approximately 200 beds. During the recon­struction phase, emergency services will be tem­porarily relocated to the TB ward. As part of the upgrade, the emergency block’s elevator will also be made operational. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi entrusted the Department of Communication and Works with the responsibility of completing this vital upgrade. During his thorough examination, the chief minister scrutinized the laboratory along with the first, second, third, and fourth floors of the emergency block. He empha­sized the necessity for the new emer­gency block to be outfitted with con­temporary medical amenities. Further­more, Mohsin Naqvi directed that the wiring for the emergency block should be placed underground and underscored the importance of well-appointed doctors’ chambers. He also sought a lasting solution for the walls’ seepage problem in the emergency block. The chief minister extended his visit to the TB ward, evaluating the preparations for the emergency ward’s transition. He promptly or­dered the replacement of soiled sheets on the beds. Additionally, the CM inspected the police post, the under-construction reading room, and cafeterias, reviewing the progress of these projects. Meanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi un­derscored the significance of September 8th as Navy Day, a pivotal milestone in our national history. It serves as a poignant tribute to the unyielding resolve, sacrifices, and extraordinary achievements of Paki­stan Navy personnel, especially the valiant officers during the 1965 war. Much like their counterparts in the air force, the naval forces displayed exceptional courage in facing the enemy. The indomitable veter­ans of Pakistan Navy secured a resounding victory in safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime borders. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his Navy Day message, hailed the officers and personnel of Pakistan Navy, recognizing them as a source of immense pride for the nation.