Communications minister directs for increasing revenues

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications and Railways, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, presided over the 44th meeting of the National Highway Council, the supreme body of the National Highway Authority. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Communications on Thursday.
Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman of the National Highway Authority, Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, along with high-ranking officials from the Finance Division, Planning & Development Division, Highway Construction Experts, Financial Professionals, and senior officers of the Ministry of Communications and the National Highway Authority participated.
Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister of Communications and Railways, Mr. Shahid Ashraf Tarar, emphasized the need to undertake various new schemes to increase the revenue of the Authority. He directed the launch of a comprehensive media campaign to enforce increased violation fines on Motorways and National Highways across the country.
Furthermore, he urged the acceleration of construction work on residential apartments for NHA employees. He expressed the desire to improve the maintenance of Motorways and National Highways and ensure maximum traveling and civic amenities at service and rest areas for the convenience of travelers.
Mr. Shahid Ashraf Tarar stressed the importance of beautifying Motorway loops, ultimately leading to improved environmental conditions. This, he believed, would be a practical step towards achieving an environmentally friendly road network in the country.
The Federal Secretary of Communications and Chairman of the National Highway Authority, Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, also provided a detailed briefing on the functioning, scope, financial, and administrative affairs of the NHA.