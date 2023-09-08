Communications minister directs for increasing revenues

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications and Railways, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, presided over the 44th meeting of the National Highway Council, the supreme body of the National Highway Authority. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Communications on Thursday.

Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman of the National Highway Authority, Captain (R) Mu­hammad Khurram Agha, along with high-ranking of­ficials from the Finance Division, Planning & Devel­opment Division, Highway Construction Experts, Financial Professionals, and senior officers of the Ministry of Communications and the National High­way Authority participated.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister of Com­munications and Railways, Mr. Shahid Ashraf Tarar, emphasized the need to undertake various new schemes to increase the revenue of the Authority. He directed the launch of a comprehensive media cam­paign to enforce increased violation fines on Motor­ways and National Highways across the country.

Furthermore, he urged the acceleration of construc­tion work on residential apartments for NHA employ­ees. He expressed the desire to improve the main­tenance of Motorways and National Highways and ensure maximum traveling and civic amenities at ser­vice and rest areas for the convenience of travelers.

Mr. Shahid Ashraf Tarar stressed the importance of beautifying Motorway loops, ultimately leading to improved environmental conditions. This, he be­lieved, would be a practical step towards achieving an environmentally friendly road network in the country.

The Federal Secretary of Communications and Chairman of the National Highway Authority, Cap­tain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, also provided a detailed briefing on the functioning, scope, financial, and administrative affairs of the NHA.