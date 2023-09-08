Cop martyred, another injured in police encounter

DG Khan - A police constable was martyred while another sustained critical injuries in a police encounter at Pul Baseera in the jurisdiction of Shah Sadar Deen police station, here on Thursday.
According to initial information received from an official source, three gangsters riding on a motorbike opened fire on a police patrolling team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Irfan Mustafa late last night. The firing resulted in Constable Ghulam Hussain and Muneer Ahmed sustaining severe injuries, and they were immediately transported to a trauma center in DG Khan. Later, Constable Ghulam Hussain succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of this morning. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar arrived at the scene with his team. The police cordoned off the entire area before initiating a search operation. DPO Hasan Afzal assured that the accused would be brought to justice and treated in accordance with the law.