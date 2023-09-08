Friday, September 08, 2023
Cop martyred, another injured in police encounter

APP
September 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DG Khan  -  A police constable was martyred while another sustained critical injuries in a police encounter at Pul Baseera in the jurisdiction of Shah Sadar Deen police station, here on Thursday.

According to initial information received from an official source, three gangsters riding on a motor­bike opened fire on a police patrolling team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Irfan Mustafa late last night. The firing resulted in Constable Ghulam Hus­sain and Muneer Ahmed sustaining severe injuries, and they were immediately transported to a trauma center in DG Khan. Later, Constable Ghulam Hussain succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of this morning. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar arrived at the scene with his team. The police cor­doned off the entire area before initiating a search operation. DPO Hasan Afzal assured that the accused would be brought to justice and treated in accord­ance with the law.

APP

