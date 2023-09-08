CPO Safe City takes proactive measures to address non-payment issues related to e-challan

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic has taken proactive measures to address non-payment issues related to e-challan issued against privately owned vehicles of various corporate entities and banks, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that a comprehensive list of these e-challans along with relevant documents has been forwarded to the respective offices.

This letter includes a stern warning to ensure immediate settlement of outstanding e-challan payments. Vehicles failing to comply will be impounded at police stations. CPO Safe City/ Traffic has collaborated with various banks to retrieve the necessary information for e-challan verification.

These banks have been tasked with assisting in the identification of vehicles and their owners through high-tech technology, including biefcam alerts and Safe City surveillance systems.

Moreover, legal actions are underway to enforce traffic laws against violators and e-challan are being issued to those who breach traffic regulations. Citizens can verify their challans by entering their vehicle registration number on the official website of Islamabad Capital Police.

Owners of the fined vehicles can pay their challan using the Jazz Cash mobile app or JS Bank wallet. ICCPO said that strict legal action will be taken against defaulters in cases of non-submission of challans. The Islamabad Capital Police are committed to maintaining peace and security and safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens.