Customs seize smuggled goods worth Rs519m in DIK

PESHAWAR - The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Dera Is­mail Khan, in active coordination with the local po­lice, has seized 3 trucks and 5 containers from deep inside Dara Zinda, a far-flung area of DI Khan.

The Customs Enforcement staff transported the seized goods to the Anti-Smuggling Office, Enforce­ment Division DI Khan, where it was jointly exam­ined by a team comprising representatives from the local police, I&I Customs, and officials from the En­forcement Division DI Khan. During the joint exam­ination, it was revealed that the 3 trucks and 5 con­tainers were loaded with smuggled goods of foreign origin. These goods included tires, yeast, cloth, weld­ing electrodes, black tea, dry yeast, glassware, and plastic ware.

The combined CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value of the seized goods is approximately Rs 389 million, while the value of the vehicles/containers amounts to Rs 130 million. Therefore, the total value of the goods and containers comes to Rs 519 million