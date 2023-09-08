Customs seize smuggled goods worth Rs519m in DIK

PESHAWAR - The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Dera Ismail Khan, in active coordination with the local police, has seized 3 trucks and 5 containers from deep inside Dara Zinda, a far-flung area of DI Khan.
The Customs Enforcement staff transported the seized goods to the Anti-Smuggling Office, Enforcement Division DI Khan, where it was jointly examined by a team comprising representatives from the local police, I&I Customs, and officials from the Enforcement Division DI Khan. During the joint examination, it was revealed that the 3 trucks and 5 containers were loaded with smuggled goods of foreign origin. These goods included tires, yeast, cloth, welding electrodes, black tea, dry yeast, glassware, and plastic ware.
The combined CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value of the seized goods is approximately Rs 389 million, while the value of the vehicles/containers amounts to Rs 130 million. Therefore, the total value of the goods and containers comes to Rs 519 million