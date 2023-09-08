Friday, September 08, 2023
Cypher case hearing adjourned without proceedings

APP
September 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  The proceedings for the post-arrest bail application of PTI chairman and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cypher case scheduled for Thursday were adjourned due to the leave of Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqernain. The lawyers of PTI chair­man and Shah Mehmood Quereshi appeared before the court and requested for the hearing on Sep­tember 9. The court staff apprised the lawyers that it was Saturday on Sep­tember 9, therefore, Judge Abul Hasnat would be on duty on September 11. The lawyer of PTI said, “The hearing of cypher case should be held on Septem­ber 09, otherwise we will see it on September 11,” adding that if the judge is on duty on September 09, we will give arguments on the bail application.

