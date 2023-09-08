Dacoits loot feed factory

FAISALABAD - Ten dacoits looted pre­cious material of worth Rs 2.735 million from a feed factory in the area of City Sammun­dri police station. Police spokesman said here on Thursday that 10 armed bandits stormed into a private feed fac­tory situated near Chak 142-GB late Wednesday night and made its se­curity guard hostage at gunpoint. The dacoits looted electric motors worth Rs.2.6 million and feed bags worth Rs.135,000 and escaped from the scene along with booty. The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, spokesman added.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT RUINING SOCIETY: MALIHA HUSAIN

Maliha Husain, execu­tive director, Mehergarh -- a Center for Learning, has said sexual harass­ment is ruining society as cancer. “Hence, we all from, parents to teach­ers, are duty-bound to play a proactive role for rooting out the evil in an effective way,” she stressed. Addressing a seminar on ‘Sexual Harassment Act 2010’ at the University of Ag­riculture Faisalabad (UAF), she said sexual harassment was com­mon phenomena, but unfortunately, it was not discussed in our society. “Although the Sexual Harassment Act 2010 safeguards lives of people from the societal evil, yet there is a dire need to provide aware­ness about it at the pub­lic level,” she said.

“The discussion on sexual harassment in families is considered as a taboo. We should hold conversation in this regard to cre­ate awareness so that we can get rid of the menace,” she added. Maliha Husain said that in our society not only women but also men fell victim to sex­ual violence. In today’s age, friendships start through internet and its videos, sometimes, lead to crimes.