Dacoits loot feed factory

FAISALABAD - Ten dacoits looted precious material of worth Rs 2.735 million from a feed factory in the area of City Sammundri police station. Police spokesman said here on Thursday that 10 armed bandits stormed into a private feed factory situated near Chak 142-GB late Wednesday night and made its security guard hostage at gunpoint. The dacoits looted electric motors worth Rs.2.6 million and feed bags worth Rs.135,000 and escaped from the scene along with booty. The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, spokesman added.
SEXUAL HARASSMENT RUINING SOCIETY: MALIHA HUSAIN
Maliha Husain, executive director, Mehergarh -- a Center for Learning, has said sexual harassment is ruining society as cancer. “Hence, we all from, parents to teachers, are duty-bound to play a proactive role for rooting out the evil in an effective way,” she stressed. Addressing a seminar on ‘Sexual Harassment Act 2010’ at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), she said sexual harassment was common phenomena, but unfortunately, it was not discussed in our society. “Although the Sexual Harassment Act 2010 safeguards lives of people from the societal evil, yet there is a dire need to provide awareness about it at the public level,” she said.
“The discussion on sexual harassment in families is considered as a taboo. We should hold conversation in this regard to create awareness so that we can get rid of the menace,” she added. Maliha Husain said that in our society not only women but also men fell victim to sexual violence. In today’s age, friendships start through internet and its videos, sometimes, lead to crimes.