Digital Silk Road to stimulate Pak-China e-commerce collaboration

BEIJING-“Next, we’re going to make full use of AI tools to promote technological innovation and learn from successful experience, integrating into Pakistan’s national digital strategy to effectively facilitate the shared prosperity of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” said Lin Jianming, Chairman and CEO of Chinese sci-tech enterprise Samoyed Cloud Technology.

China’s digital trade has developed vigorously for the past few years. According to the data released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the scale of China’s digital economy increased by $4.1 trillion, with an average annual compound growth rate of 14.2 percent from 2016 to 2022.

The dividend of China’s booming digital trade has provided a pool of business opportunities and injected fresh hope into countries along the Belt and Road. Upto November 2022, China had established the Digital Silk Road cooperation mechanism with 16 countries and advanced Silk Road e-commerce bilateral cooperation mechanism with 26 countries, including Pakistan.

Samoyed Cloud Technology, focused on artificial intelligence (AI), big data, mobile Internet, and cloud computing, exploited the vast potential of Pakistan’s digital economy and launched its e-commerce platform EZTRADER to provide digital trade services for the local retailers importing Chinese products, CEN reported on Thursday.

Recently, Lin called on Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque to reach an important consensus on continuing to deepen the digital transformation of Pakistan. “The common goal of both parties is to allow Pakistani people to buy better and cheaper Chinese goods,” the ambassador indicated, “as well as to enable our businessmen to reduce financial pressure and better expand their business scale.”

“Chinese products are popular in Pakistan. Since the platform EZTRADER was launched in May of this year, it has attracted more than 3,000 local retailers, including 3C digital, home appliances, stationery, accessories, beauty makeup and the like, which completely exceeding our expectations,” said Lin. To date, EZTRADER is committed to becoming a localised comprehensive e-commerce service platform connecting the local small and medium-sized retail B-side and trade B-side in Pakistan. With an efficient supplier system, it provides one-stop B2B digitalisation for the whole link of e-commerce trade from purchase and sale to payment.

Lin considers that with Pakistan, the fifth most populous country in the world, with the popularity of mobile Internet, the information flow, capital flow and logistics has a certain development foundation, thus the digital transformation has huge growth potential. In the future, the company will focus on promoting higher-level and deeper cooperation in the digital field with countries along the Belt and Road, including Pakistan.

CHINA ESTABLISHES

E-COMMERCE COOP

MECHANISMS WITH

29 COUNTRIES

As China actively expands and deepens the “Silk Road E-commerce” cooperation, the country has established bilateral e-commerce cooperation mechanisms with 29 countries, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) said Thursday.

China has also signed memorandum of understandings on strengthening investment cooperation in the digital economy with 18 countries, said He Yadong, the MoC spokesperson, at a press conference.

In 2022, the country’s digitally deliverable trade in services stood at 372.7 billion US dollars, up 3.4 percent year on year, making it the fifth largest in the world, he added. China will hold the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang province, from November 23 to 27 this year, according to the spokesperson.